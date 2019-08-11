Johnson left Saturday's preseason win over the Rams early after suffered a concussion and didn't return, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how the Houston product picked up the injury, but it's certainly a negative sign that he was diagnosed with a concussion. Johnson will now enter the leagues mandated concussion protocol, and will have to gain medical clearance before returning to the field. The 2019 fourth-round pick will now miss out on valuable reps until he's fully healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories