Coach Jon Gruden plans to have Johnson (concussion) return to practice Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnson landed on injured reserve in early September due to the concussion, and Monday would be the earliest he's allowed to resume practicing. The 23-year-old appears on track to return when first eligible after spending the first eight games on the shelf.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories