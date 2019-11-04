Play

Johnson (concussion) was activated off injured reserve Monday, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.

Johnson was designated to return and started practicing Oct. 14, so Monday was the final day of the 21-day window to activate him. The rookie fourth-round pick may start out in a depth role, but he could easily carve out a sizable role in Oakland's secondary given its porous pass defense.

