Johnson (concussion) is practicing Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Raiders have a 21-day practice window to decide whether to officially activate Johnson or place him on season-ending injured reserve, per Blair. The rookie fourth-round pick appears to be progressing well in his recovery, and he would likely play a depth or rotational role in Oakland's secondary if activated to the roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories