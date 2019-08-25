Coach Jon Gruden said Sunday that Johnson is dealing with a facial injury, and his status for Week 1 is unclear, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury is said to have something to do with his vision, and likely stems for a concussion he suffered in the first game of the preseason. It's unclear if Johnson has cleared the concussion protocol, but he'll have to receive full clearance before returning to the field. If the Houston product can't go for Week 1, Nick Nelson could draw an increased role in the defense.