Johnson (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Johnson's practice availability during the week went the wrong direction; he logged FP/LP/DNP before ultimately being deemed questionable. Johnson's absence will hurt the depth at cornerback for the contest, but the good news for the Raiders was that fellow cornerback Trayvon Mullen (illness) was deemed healthy enough to play. With Johnson sidelined, expect Mullen and Nevin Lawson to handle starting duties with Amik Robertson and Damon Arnette seeing depth action.