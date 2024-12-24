Pola-Mao racked up 11 tackles (seven solo) and two forced fumbles in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars.

Pola-Mao's 11 tackles marked a new career high for the undrafted 25-year-old, and they were enough to pace the Raiders defense for a second straight week. The every-down safety now gets a chance to face a struggling Saints offense that just got blanked in Green Bay on Monday Night Football.