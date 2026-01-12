Pola-Mao (shoulder) ended his 2025 campaign with 92 total tackles (58 solo), including four tackles for loss, to go along with four passes defensed and two interceptions over 17 games.

Pola-Mao posted career highs in both tackles and interceptions this season, while his 92 stops ranked third on the Raiders. He logged a 96 percent defensive snap share, and Pola-Mao figures to compete for a starting role at safety again in 2026 if Las Vegas elects to retain the $4.36 million cap hit.