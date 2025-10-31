Raiders' Isaiah Pola-Mao: Cleared for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pola-Mao does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Pola-Mao was limited in practice Thursday with knee and ankle injuries. However, he logged full sessions Wednesday and Friday and should be ready to play a key defensive role in Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.
