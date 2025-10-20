Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Pola-Mao sustained an ankle injury during the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Pola-Mao played 75 of 81 defensive snaps (92.6 percent) and finished Sunday's blowout loss with 10 tackles (eight solo). The severity of his ankle injury isn't clear, but the Raiders are on a bye for Week 8, which gives him additional time to recover and be available for Las Vegas' Week 9 clash against Jacksonville on Sunday, Nov. 2. Tristin McCollum would be the top candidate to start at safety alongside Jeremy Chinn if Pola-Mao were to miss time.