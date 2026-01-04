Raiders' Isaiah Pola-Mao: Done for day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pola-Mao (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.
Pola-Mao suffered a shoulder injury late in the second quarter, and his day has now officially come to a premature end. In his absence, Tristin McCollum is the top candidate to handle the lion's share of the workload at free safety versus Kansas City.
