default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pola-Mao recorded five total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.

Pola-Mao maintained his consistent level of play in Week 3, reaching at least five takedowns for the third consecutive game to open the year. The safety has now compiled 17 total tackles (10 solo) and an interception to this point in the season.

More News