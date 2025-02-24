The Raiders signed Palo-Mao to a two-year contract extension worth up to $8.45 million Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Palo-Mao had been a restricted free agent. After starting Las Vegas' final 14 regular-season games and ending the 2024 campaign with 89 tackles (57 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles (17 appearances), Pola-Mao has successfully secured a role with the Raiders for the next two seasons.