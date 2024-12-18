Pola-Mao registered nine tackles (six solo) during Las Vegas' loss to the Falcons on Monday.
Pola-Mao had his best game of the campaign Monday despite the loss as he racked up a season-high nine tackles. The 25-year-old's strong season continues as he's now recorded a career-best 65 tackles (43 solo), with 1.0 sacks, in just 14 games played.
