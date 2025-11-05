Raiders' Isaiah Pola-Mao: Limited in practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pola-Mao (hip) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Pola-Mao popped up on the injury report once again this week, but this time with a different injury. The former USC Trojan was dealing with a knee and ankle injury last week, but now has a hip problem. He was estimated to be a full participant in Monday's walkthrough, so the downgrade in status isn't a great sign for a short week.
