Pola-Mao logged three tackles (one solo) during the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Pola-Mao played every single defensive snap for the eighth time this season, but his three stops matched a season low. The fourth-year pro has accumulated 51 tackles (32 solo) and three pass defenses (two interceptions) through nine regular-season games. Pola-Mao will look for a bigger game in Week 11 against the Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 17.