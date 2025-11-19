default-cbs-image
Pola-Mao recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Pola-Mao has had a consistent role in the Las Vegas defense all season, but he has been particularly productive in the last few weeks. He's recorded at least nine tackles in three of his last four games and has also picked off a pass in that span.

