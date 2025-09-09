Raiders' Isaiah Pola-Mao: Picks off Maye in Week 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pola-Mao logged seven tackles (five solo) and one interception during Las Vegas' 17-10 win over New England on Sunday.
Pola-Mao picked off an overthrown pass from Drake Maye intended for Stefon Diggs,which led to a Ashton Jeanty three-yard rushing touchdown five plays later. Pola-Mao was one of six Las Vegas players to play every defensive snap, and his five solo tackles was second most on the team behind Devin White (eight).
