Raiders' Isaiah Pola-Mao: Questionable for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pola-Mao (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Pola-Mao was listed as a limited practice participant Tuesday and Wednesday (which was a walkthrough) due to a hip issue, and his status for Thursday's game may not be known until the Raiders announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Tristin McCollum would likely start alongside Jeremy Chinn at safety if Pola-Mao is not cleared to play Week 10.
