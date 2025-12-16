Pola-Mao compiled 10 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Pola-Mao was able to reach double-digit stops for the second time this season, finishing second on the team in takedowns behind linebacker Devin White (16). The safety has now registered 80 total tackles (50 solo) and three passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 14 contests this year.