Raiders' Isaiah Pola-Mao: Set to face Broncos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pola-Mao (hip) is active for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
Pola-Mao was a limited participant in the Raiders' walkthroughs in preparation for Thursday's game. That will be enough for him to suit up, and he should play nearly every defensive snap while carrying strong IDP value.
