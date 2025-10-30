Pola-Mao (knee/ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Pola-Mao sustained an ankle injury during the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, and he now appears to also be working through a knee issue. He downgraded from a full participant in Wednesday's practice to a limited participant Thursday, so Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his chances of playing against Jacksonville on Sunday. Tristin McCollum would be the top candidate to start at safety alongside Jeremy Chinn if Pola-Mao is not cleared to play Week 9.