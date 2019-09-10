Nelson (ankle) is active for Monday's game versus the Broncos.

Nelson spent the second half of August in recovery mode from an ankle sprain, and when he returned to practice for Week 1 preparations, he didn't log more than a limited showing. No matter, he'll be available to quarterback Derek Carr in the Raiders' first game without Antonio Brown. Prior to being completely devalued by the coaching staff in Arizona last season, Nelson reeled off 18.6 yards per catch and 10 touchdowns on 74 targets between 2015 and 2017.

