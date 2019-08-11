Nelson caught both of his targets during Saturday's preseason matchup with the Rams, accounting for 43 receiving yards in a 14-3 win.

The 27-year-old speedster went up and made a ridiculous catch over Rams defensive back Dominique Hatfield -- an opening drive gain that helped set up Oakland for its first touchdown on the very next play. Nelson projects to be the third component to a potentially devastating vertical passing attack, joining fellow deep threats Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams in what is by far the most talented receiving corps he's been a part of in five pro seasons. Throwing last year out (213 offensive snaps, just seven receptions), Nelson has averaged a scorching 18.6 yards per catch for his career, and may be benefitted by more favorable matchups given all the other weapons that opponents have to account for when defending Oakland pass-catchers.