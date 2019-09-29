Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Experiences leg tightness in warmups
Nelson experienced some tightness in his leg during pre-game warmups and as a result was made inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This news clarifies that Nelson -- who wasn't on the Raiders' Week 4 injury report -- was not a healthy scratch. In his absence, Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis profile as the Raiders' healthy wide receivers Sunday behind No. 1 option Tyrell Williams
