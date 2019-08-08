Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Fills in for Brown
Nelson has been seeing first-team wideout reps opposite Tyrell Williams of late,Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Meanwhile, Hunter Renfrow has been working in the slot in that context. Nelson's current run with the Raiders' first-stringers is the result of the ongoing absence of Antonio Brown, who is considered day-to-day with a mysterious foot issue.
