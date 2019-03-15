Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Finds home in Oakland
The Raiders signed Nelson on Friday.
Nelson thrived under the eye of coach Bruce Arians between 2015 and 2017, averaging 18.6 yards per catch and 8.5 yards per target. As a big-play threat, five of his 11 career touchdowns have gone for 30-plus yards. He experienced a downswing last year with two offensive coordinators -- seven catches (on 19 targets) for 64 yards -- on a Steve Wilks-directed coaching staff. Joining a Raiders offense with Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams in tow, Nelson is a good bet to experience a return to the form of his first three pro seasons.
