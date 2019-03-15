The Raiders signed Nelson on Friday.

Nelson thrived under the eye of coach Bruce Arians between 2015 and 2017, averaging 18.6 yards per catch and 8.5 yards per target. As a big-play threat, five of his 11 career touchdowns have gone for 30-plus yards. He experienced a downswing last year with two offensive coordinators -- seven catches (on 19 targets) for 64 yards -- on a Steve Wilks-directed coaching staff. Joining a Raiders offense with Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams in tow, Nelson is a good bet to experience a return to the form of his first three pro seasons.

