Nelson caught four of five targets for an output of 36 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings.

The 27-year-old wideout was unable to go against the Chiefs in Week 2 due to an ankle injury, but he got back on the field in Week 3 after upgrading from limited to full practice participation between Wednesday and Thursday. Nelson fielded six offensive snaps and was not targeted in the season opener against the Broncos, but he ranked second on the team in targets Sunday behind only Darren Waller (14). Nelson is a bona fide downfield threat with a career yards per catch average of 17.8, and he'll have opportunities for splash plays in Week 4 taking on a Colts defense that allowed Atlanta to complete eight passes of 15-plus yards Sunday.