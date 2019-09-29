Play

Nelson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Colts.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise after Nelson found the end zone and logged four catches overall in a Week 3 loss to the Vikings. The veteran wideout's inactive status comes with fellow receiver Dwayne Harris (ankle) also sidelined, leaving Hunter Renfrow, Trevor Davis and Keelan Doss as the wideout options behind No. 1 option Tyrell Williams. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Nelson is apparently still struggling somewhat with the ankle injury that cost him participation in a Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs, but he did not carry an injury designation this past practice week.

