Nelson (knee) participated in a limited fashion during Wednesday's practice.

Nelson was slated to play in Week 4 versus the Colts but felt leg tightness in pregame warmups and was deemed inactive. The Raiders will likely take precaution with Nelson this week, and it's a good sign he's still participating in some capacity Wednesday. Nelson could have a major role on offense in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs if he can shake this injury since Tyrell Williams (foot) sat out Wednesday's practice.

