Nelson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Nelson didn't practice in any capacity last week before drawing an inactive tag, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The 2015 fifth-round pick projects to serve as a deep threat for the Raiders when healthy, though he shouldn't necessarily be expected to receive regular weekly snaps. The addition of Trevor Davis to Oakland's wideout corps provides Nelson with some additional competition.

