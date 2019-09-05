Nelson (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Nelson had been dealing with an ankle sprain during the preseason, but the fact that he's practicing this week gives him a chance to suit up Monday night against the Broncos. If he's able to play in Week 1, Nelson's projected role as as an occasional field stretcher could expand, with teammate Antonio Brown believed to be in line to be suspended by the Raiders.

