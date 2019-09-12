Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Misses practice Thursday
Nelson (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.
Nelson missed practice for a second straight day, after playing through the ankle injury in Monday's 24-16 win over Denver. He was limited to six snaps in the contest, working behind Tyrell Williams, Ryan Grant and Hunter Renfrow in the WR pecking order. Nelson won't necessarily get regular snaps when he's healthy, but his speed provides a nice contrast to the other receivers on Oakland's roster.
