Nelson (ankle) wasn't seen at Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Nelson was limited during Monday's win over the Broncos due to an ankle sprain, the same injury that had been bothering him since mid-August. During his eight offensive snaps in Week 1, the fifth-year wideout failed to draw a target.

