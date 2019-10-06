Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Not playing Week 5
Nelson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears in London.
Nelson was downgraded to non-participant in Friday's practice, which turned out to be a harbinger of his inactive status. With Nelson's fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams (foot) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) also on the shelf Sunday, the Raiders are down to a top receiver trio of rookie Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis against a ferocious Bears defense. Tight end Darren Waller may be in line for a bump in his already massive workload as a result, but quarterback Derek Carr's prospects, already shaky to start with versus Chicago, become downright grim in the wake of the multiple absences.
