Nelson (ankle) was not seen at Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Nelson was limited during Monday's win over the Broncos due to an ankle sprain, the same issue which he's been working to recover from since August. The fifth-year wideout logged only eight snaps on offense without a target Week 1, and he doesn't yet appear to be back to full health.

