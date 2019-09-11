Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Not spotted at practice Wednesday
Nelson (ankle) was not seen at Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nelson was limited during Monday's win over the Broncos due to an ankle sprain, the same issue which he's been working to recover from since August. The fifth-year wideout logged only eight snaps on offense without a target Week 1, and he doesn't yet appear to be back to full health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2