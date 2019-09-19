Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Practices fully Thursday
Nelson (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Nelson was limited in practice Wednesday, so his full participation Thursday is great news for his status for Sunday's contest against Minnesota. The 27-year-old missed Oakland's Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs with the ankle issue, but now it seems he'll be able to return to his depth role in the Raiders' receiving corps.
