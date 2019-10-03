Play

Nelson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Nelson was a last-minute inactive ahead of the Week 4 win over the Colts in what was attributed to a bout of leg tightness, but it's a knee issue more specifically that has limited his reps in practice the past two days. While Nelson's ability to practice in any capacity can be taken as a positive sign, he'll probably need to upgrade to full participation Friday to have any shot at avoiding an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Bears.

