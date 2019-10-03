Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Reps capped for second straight day
Nelson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Nelson was a last-minute inactive ahead of the Week 4 win over the Colts in what was attributed to a bout of leg tightness, but it's a knee issue more specifically that has limited his reps in practice the past two days. While Nelson's ability to practice in any capacity can be taken as a positive sign, he'll probably need to upgrade to full participation Friday to have any shot at avoiding an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Bears.
More News
-
Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Experiences leg tightness in warmups•
-
Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Healthy scratch Week 4•
-
Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Listed as limited•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...