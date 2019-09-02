Nelson (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Nelson sprained his ankle in the second week of the preseason and was held out for the last two games. He should be able to play Week 1 against the Broncos, but he'll likely be limited to a part-time role as an occasional field stretcher.

