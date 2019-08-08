Nelson "has been one of the stars" of the Raiders' training camp, Vic Tafur of the Athletic reports.

Nelson has been seeing first-team wideout reps of late, with Antonio Brown missing time with a foot issue. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder is coming off a down season with the Cardinals, but Nelson has in the past displayed big-play ability. Once Brown returns, volume will be an issue for Nelson, but for now the 27-year-old is gaining valuable reps with his new QB, Derek Carr.