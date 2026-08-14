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Raiders' Jack Bech: Catches TD in preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bech caught three passes on as many targets for 25 yards and a touchdown during the Raiders' 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

All three of Bech's catches came in the first half, with his last resulting in a six-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins. Bech led all wide receivers with 22 offensive snaps, and a strong rapport with Cousins would help the former's case for the WR3 job, with his main competition coming from Dont'e Thornton, Dareke Young and rookie sixth-rounder Malik Benson. Bech and the Raiders will hit the road for their next preseason game against the Texans this Thursday.

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