Raiders' Jack Bech: Catches TD in preseason opener

Bech caught three passes on as many targets for 25 yards and a touchdown during the Raiders' 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

All three of Bech's catches came in the first half, with his last resulting in a six-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins. Bech led all wide receivers with 22 offensive snaps, and a strong rapport with Cousins would help the former's case for the WR3 job, with his main competition coming from Dont'e Thornton, Dareke Young and rookie sixth-rounder Malik Benson. Bech and the Raiders will hit the road for their next preseason game against the Texans this Thursday.