Head coach Pete Carroll said Bech will have the chance to earn an increased role in Sunday's game against the Broncos due to the absence of Dont'e Thornton (concussion), Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bech has had a quiet rookie season, logging only 192 offensive snaps and 15 targets across 12 games. However, with both Thornton and Alex Bachman ruled out, the Raiders currently only have three healthy wide receivers heading into Sunday's divisional matchup. Bech should log his highest snap count of the season, though that's no guarantee of production given the state of the Raiders' offense.