Bech caught his only target for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Patriots.

Bech logged only four offensive snaps behind fellow receivers Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton, but the 2025 second-round TCU product did catch a 23-yard pass on the Raiders' second drive of the contest to get in the box score early. Although Bech looks to be confirmed as the team's WR4, additional snaps could become available against the Chargers in Week 2 if tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is unable to play.