Raiders' Jack Bech: Confirms WR3 role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bech was held without a reception on one target in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.
Bech logged a season-high 46 offensive snaps while playing ahead of fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton in the Raiders' WR3 role, but the increased playing time didn't translate to fantasy production for Bech. Meanwhile, a positive game script allowed for Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert to combine for 28 total carries, though a more difficult matchup at Kansas City in Week 7 awaits.
