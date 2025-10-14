Bech was held without a reception on one target in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

Bech logged a season-high 46 offensive snaps while playing ahead of fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton in the Raiders' WR3 role, but the increased playing time didn't translate to fantasy production for Bech. Meanwhile, a positive game script allowed for Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert to combine for 28 total carries, though a more difficult matchup at Kansas City in Week 7 awaits.