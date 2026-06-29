Raiders' Jack Bech: Could earn big role in Year 2

Bech performed well during OTAs and could be a key part of Vegas' receiving corps under new head coach Klint Kubiak, Michael Canelo of SI.com reports.

Bech had just 20 catches for 224 yards across 16 regular-season games as a rookie, but the 2025 second-round pick could get more opportunities in his second season as part of an underwhelming Raiders wide receiver room that also includes Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Dont'e Thornton and Malik Benson. Canelo's colleague Jared Feinberg describes Bech as a savvy route runner, and Bech's ability to get open with crisp routes should be rewarded more than it was in his rookie year if the Raiders get better quarterback play out of newcomers Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins.