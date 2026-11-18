Bech caught two of seven targets for 10 yards during the Raiders' 21-13 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Bech was the favorite target of rookie first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who was making his first career start Sunday after the Raiders shipped Kirk Cousins to the Vikings at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Bech's seven targets were a season high, but he mustered only two catches for his efforts, and he failed to connect on each of the last four passes he saw from Mendoza in the fourth quarter. The volume appears to be there for Bech, and he could take on a larger role offensively in Week 11 against the Broncos on Nov. 22 if star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is unable to play.