Bech caught eight of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos.

Bech finished second on the team in targets behind fellow wideout Tre Tucker (10), and he was able to reel in a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the fourth quarter. The score was Bech's first since Week 1, and his 88 receiving yards bested his previous season total of 67 yards entering Week 11. The wide receiver appears to have great chemistry with Mendoza, garnering 16 targets over the quarterback's first two career starts.