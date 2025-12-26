Bech (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Bech was a late addition to Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a back issue, which puts the rookie second-rounder in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest. Bech's fantasy output has been inconsistent for most of the season, but he has been more involved in the Raiders' offense as of late, accumulating 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 132 yards over Las Vegas' last four games. Tyler Lockett, Alex Bachman, Dont'e Thornton and Shedrick Jackson would be in line for more snaps on offense if Bech is ruled out for Week 17.