Raiders' Jack Bech: Makes 19-yard grab on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bech caught his lone target for 19 yards in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Bech picked up a first down on his 19-yard reception in the first quarter of Monday's tilt, but he was relatively uninvolved thereafter, ultimately finishing the game with a 15 percent offensive snap share behind fellow receivers Tre Tucker, Tyler Lockett and Dont'e Thornton. Meanwhile, tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty combined for 20 targets, further limiting Bech's opportunities within this struggling Raiders offense.
