Bech was held without a reception on one target in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

The 2025 second-round pick logged a season-high 46 offensive snaps while playing ahead of fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton (just two snaps on offense), but the increased playing time didn't translate into fantasy production for Bech. Meanwhile, a positive game script allowed for Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert to combine for 28 total carries. A more difficult matchup at Kansas City awaits in Week 7, but Bech is still firmly behind Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and, when healthy, Brock Bowers (knee) for targets from Geno Smith.